USD/CHF: Upside risk grows as the seven-month downtrend is eroded – Commerzbank

The risk is growing for further US dollar strength and USD/CHF has jumped above the 0.9000 level. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, believes the pair should fade …
