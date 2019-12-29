USD/CHF interest rate differentials continue to favor upside. Switzerland’s quarterly current account surplus figures continue to trend downward over time (one of the few redeeming qualities of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: Upside Still In Favor - December 29, 2019
- Lee Mendelson, 86, brought “Charlie Brown Christmas” to TV - December 29, 2019
- Lee Mendelson, producer who brought ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ to TV, dies on Christmas Day at 85 - December 29, 2019