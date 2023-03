In the long term, the USDCHF pair can build a triple zigzag Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. Its final part, wave Ⓩ, is under development. The primary wave Ⓩ may end in the form of a standard intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)