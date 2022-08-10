USD/CHF is edging towards the 0.9469/26 key support zone. Economists at Credit Suisse look for this area to continue to hold. Break above 0.9668 is needed to shift the risk back h …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Signal: Here’s the Next Price to Watch - August 10, 2022
- USD/CHF: Weakness to be held at the 0.9469/26 key support zone – Credit Suisse - August 10, 2022
- USD/CHF dribbles around mid-0.9500s as US inflation looms - August 10, 2022