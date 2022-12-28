The US Dollar resumed its near-term downtrend against the Swiss Franc on Tuesday, with the pair extending its pullback from last week’s highs at 0.9345 to levels below 0.9300. The pair drops about 0.5 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF fails to return above 0.9300 with the Dollar losing ground - December 28, 2022
- USD/CHF’s reversal from 0.9345 extends below 0.9300 - December 28, 2022
- USD/CHF seesaws near 0.9300 as firmer Treasury yields probe US Dollar bears - December 27, 2022