USD/CHF is clearly in a strong bullish momentum. The technical structure suggests an improving short-term buying interest. Expected to show continued bullish pressures within uptrend channel. Hourly support stands at 0.9712 (12/10/2017 low). In the long …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Continued Surge - October 30, 2017
- USD/CHF retreats further from 5-month highs - October 30, 2017
- $USDCHF – USD/CHF gravestone hampers bullish momentum but trend intact – - October 30, 2017