As can be seen from the daily USD/CHF chart below, the price recently reversed up with the daily Hammer from the support area lying between the support level 0.9700 and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward price impulse from the middle of September.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: Continues To Rise Inside The Clear Daily Rising Wedge - October 18, 2017
- EUR/CHF Bearish Drift - October 18, 2017
- Pryv closes 1.1M CHF financing round - October 18, 2017