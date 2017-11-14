USD/CHF drops under 0.9900 and signals more weakness ahead

USD/CHF broke another key support. Spot about to post first close below the 20-day MA in 2 months. A weak USD and a rally of EUR sent USD/CHF sharply lower. The Swiss franc is having the best day in months against the US dollar. A decline of the greenback …
