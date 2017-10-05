USD/CHF edges higher toward 0.98 on robust US data

After spending the majority of the day in a relatively tight range near mid-0.97s, the USD/CHF pair gathered momentum in the early NA session and started inching closer to the 0.98 handle. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.9782, gaining 0.3% on the day.
