USD/CHF: from 4-month highs to daily lows amid risk aversion

The Swiss franc rose across the board after a Russian media reported that North Korea was ready to test a long-range missile over the weekend. The headline triggered the demand for safe-havens assets, like the Swissy, the yen and gold. USD/CHF erased all …
