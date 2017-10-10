USD/CHF hits 6-day lows, finds support at 0.9735

The Swiss franc is rising against the US dollar on Tuesday and is at the highest level since last Thursday. USD/CHF accelerated to the downside today, extending the bearish correction that started after the initial reaction to the NFP report. The pair …
