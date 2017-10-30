USD/CHF retreats further from 5-month highs

Pair correcting from 5-month highs. DXY lost strength on a report about Trump tax plan. US bonds continue to recover. The USD/CHF pair broke a relevant short-term support during the American session amid a slide of the US dollar and printed a fresh daily …
