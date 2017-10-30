USD/CHF scope for a small dip – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, expects a small correction lower in spot in the near term ahead of extra gains. “USD/CHF last week reached initial target at the .9990 61.8% retracement of the move this year. This guards 1 …
