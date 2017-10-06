The USD/CHF pair edged higher through mid-European session on Friday but seemed struggling to build on its up-move beyond the 0.9800 handle. The pair traded with positive bias for the third consecutive session and touched over 4-month highs amid prevalent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF sits at 4-month tops in pre-NFP trade - October 6, 2017
- USD/CHF keeps recovering, now targets 0.9814 and above – Commerzbank - October 6, 2017
- USD/CHF touched a quarterly high at 0.97953 [04 :05 GMT] #forex #fx #finance .. - October 6, 2017