USD/CHF has breached the channel support at 0.9724 However, prices have thus failed to hold below that level and a key support stands at 0.9712. The break of the hourly resistance at 10.9741 (11/10/2017 high) suggests an improving short-term buying interest.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Slight Break Of Rising Channel - October 12, 2017
- USD/CHF recovers early lost ground to 6-day lows - October 12, 2017
- USD/CHF touched a weekly low at 0.97167 [05 :52 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #USD.. - October 12, 2017