USD/CHF slumps toward 0.97 as DXY remains under pressure post-CPI

The USD/CHF pair lost more than 50 pips in the last hour and plummeted to its lowest level in more than ten days at 0.9704 as the USD came under a heavy selling pressure after the inflation data from the U.S. failed to meet the market expectations.
