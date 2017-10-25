USD/CHF Strong Momentum

USD/CHF is seeing a slight pause of bullish momentum. The technical structure suggests an improving short-term buying interest. Expected to show continued bullish pressures within uptrend channel. Hourly support stands at 0.9712 (12/10/2017 low).
