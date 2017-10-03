USD/CHF touched a quarterly high at 0.97728 [01 :29 GMT] #forex #fx #finance ..

03:57a Chart USD/CHF Update: Breakout targets .9800/14 resistance #forex #fx #mkt 03:29a USD/CHF touched a quarterly high at 0.97728 [01:29 GMT] #forex #fx #finance .. 03:01a USD/CHF touched a monthly high at 0.97693 [01:01 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #U.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)