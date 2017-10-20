10/17 #USDCHF m10 GSI with 17 matching events: Up to 0.9804 at 41% Down to 0.9764.. 10/17 $USDCHF Testing Make-or-Break Resistance – 10/17 USD/CHF Testing Make-or-Break Resistance 10/17 USD/CHF Testing Make-or-Break Resistance – 10/17 Forex technical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF touched a quarterly high at 0.98362 [02 :08 GMT] #forex #fx #finance .. - October 20, 2017
- USD/CHF touched a yesterday high at 0.98114 [02 :01 GMT] #forex #fx #finance .. - October 20, 2017
- $USDCHF – USD/CHF: Buy on dips – https://t.co/SGKlnoJ1x6 - October 20, 2017