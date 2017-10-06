10/03 USD/CHF touched a quarterly high at 0.97728 [01:29 GMT] #forex #fx #finance .. 10/03 USD/CHF touched a monthly high at 0.97693 [01:01 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #U.. 10/03 USD/CHF touched a yesterday high at 0.97543 [00:55 GMT] #forex #fx #finance .
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- $USDCHF – USD/CHF: Break out (confirm target 0.9900) – https://t.co/eGUKuEzQyY - October 6, 2017
- BRIEF-Ems Chemie Holding 9mth net sales up at CHF 1,598 mln - October 6, 2017
- USD/CHF touched a quarterly high at 0.97859 [15 :15 GMT] #forex #fx #finance .. - October 5, 2017