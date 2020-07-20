Virometix, a Schlieren, Switzerland-based biotechnology company, completed a CHF 7.5m Series B equity financing round. Backers included existing and new private investors. Led by Anna Sumeray, Chief …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Virometix Closes CHF 7.5M Series B Funding Round - July 20, 2020
- Father-of-two, 46, with congestive heart failure dies from cardiac arrest after his ‘non-essential’ surgery to have a pacemaker fitted was cancelled because of COVID-19 - July 18, 2020
- USD/CHF extends slide below 0.9400 as Swiss franc strengthens - July 17, 2020