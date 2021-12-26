Vontobel Signs Deal to Buy UBS’s Swiss Financial Advisers Business that Serves U.S. Clients Wanting Geo Diversification

Vontobel (SWX: VONN) signed an agreement to purchase UBS Swiss Financial Advisers AG (SFA), a subsidiary of UBS Group AG, based in Zurich. With this acquisition, Vontobel will further strengthen its …
