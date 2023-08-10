The Dow Jones Industrial Average also witnessed gains, closing at 35,184.46, up by 61.10 points or 0.17 percent. A trading volume of 280.987 million shares was recorded for the day. The Dow’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Wall Street edges up on CPI data, Dow Jones adds 61 points - August 10, 2023
- Addex Therapeutics: Addex Reports 2023 Half Year and Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update - August 10, 2023
- Organic growth and declining operating result in the first half of 2023 - August 10, 2023