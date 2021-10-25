AUD net-short exposure was trimmed for a second consecutive week, after printing several weeks of net-short exposure. Safe-haven currencies CHF and JPY were still being offloaded, with traders being …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Weekly COT Report AUD Bears Capitulate - October 24, 2021
- USD/CHF loiters near monthly lows around 0.9150 amid risk-off mood - October 24, 2021
- Borrowers give up CHF processes for fear of high costs - October 23, 2021