One of the most common causes of pulmonary edema is congestive heart failure, in which the heart cannot keep up with the demands of the body. Treatment of pulmonary edema usually focuses on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- What is pulmonary edema? - January 9, 2023
- Continued strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) sales by Astellas in the U.S. trigger CHF 20 million sales milestone payment to Basilea - January 9, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Risk-on impulse supports more weakness - January 8, 2023