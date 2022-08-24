In June the SNB hiked by 50bps with their first hike since 2007. The SNB is trying to show that it is getting tough on inflation before it really starts to eat into its economy. The next meeting is on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- What’s going on with the CHF? - August 24, 2022
- USD/CHF: Final cycle wave z could take a zigzag structure - August 24, 2022
- EUR/CHF: Everything points towards further franc appreciation – Commerzbank - August 24, 2022