July 29, 2021) – White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ( FSE: CGK1) ( OTC Pink: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained CHF Capital Markets Inc. (“CHF”), …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
White Metal Resources Engages CHF Capital Markets
July 29, 2021) – White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ( FSE: CGK1) ( OTC Pink: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has retained CHF Capital Markets Inc. (“CHF”), …