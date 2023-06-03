A Rolex Milgauss ref. 6541 was auctioned for CHF 2,238,000 this past March, I am sure you heard. Now that the dust has settled somewhat, we ask ourselves: was it worth it? What makes this such a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Why Did A Rolex Milgauss Ref. 6541 Fetch CHF 2.2 Million? - June 3, 2023
- Goldilocks returns to Wall Street, Dow Jones surges 701 points - June 2, 2023
- No cost-of-living pay rise for Swiss parliamentarians - June 2, 2023