Capital IncreaseXlife Sciences raises CHF 5.0 million through capital increase26-Jan-2022 / 07:30 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- DGAP-Adhoc: Xlife Sciences raises CHF 5.0 million through capital increase - January 26, 2022
- Xlife Sciences raises CHF 5.0 million through capital increase - January 26, 2022
- Addiko Bank AG: Republic of Slovenia planning to vote on retroactive CHF law - January 25, 2022