Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from CHF 169 to CHF 95 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. ZRSEF has been the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Cut to CHF 95 by Analysts at UBS Group - March 30, 2022
- USD/CHF sees a downside near 0.9250 on de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war - March 30, 2022
- Orascom Development Holding AG back to profitability, with net profits of CHF 9.5 million and revenues of CHF 538.5 million. - March 30, 2022