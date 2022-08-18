The Zur Rose Group launched a major break-even programme in the second quarter of 2022. This aims to improve adjusted EBITDA by CHF 130 million compared to 2021 by increasing the gross margin, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Addex Reports 2022 Half Year and Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update - August 18, 2022
- Zur Rose Group speeds up path to profitability and plans break-even at EBITDA level in 2023 - August 18, 2022
- Meyer Burger Half-year Results 2022 - August 18, 2022