Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 435 by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.