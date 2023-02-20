China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged on Monday, as widely expected, despite the economy struggling to gain traction. The People’s Bank of China retained its one-year loan prime rate, or LPR, at 3.65 percent. Likewise, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was kept unchanged at 4.30 percent.
