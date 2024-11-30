In a slight setback for China’s post-pandemic economic recovery, the Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) recorded a minimal dip in November 2024. Released on November 30th, the latest data shows a decline to 50.0 from the previous month’s reading of 50.2. While the figure remains at the threshold between contraction and expansion, the decrease marks a point of concern for service sector dynamics.The Non-Manufacturing PMI, an essential indicator of service sector health, reflects a variety of factors including new orders, employment, supplier deliveries, and inventory levels. This marginal decline points towards stagnation, signaling that the momentum in China’s vast service industry might be cooling as the year comes to a close. The services sector has been a critical engine for sustaining economic growth post-pandemic, and changes in its performance are closely monitored by economists and policymakers globally.Despite the drop, the PMI remains on the expansion side of the scale. Policymakers will be looking into measures to bolster momentum and address any underlying issues contributing to this stagnation. Ensuring steady service sector growth will be vital as China navigates domestic challenges and external uncertainties in the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com