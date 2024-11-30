Beijing, November 30, 2024 – The Chinese Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has shown no change over the past month, maintaining a steady reading of 50.8 in November 2024, the same as recorded in October. This level indicates a neutral position in economic activities, suggesting that the economic conditions in the manufacturing and services sectors remain unchanged.The continuous 50.8 mark reflects a state of equilibrium, where expansion and contraction in the sectors are balanced. This consistency in the PMI aligns with ongoing anticipations of stability within the Chinese economy, amidst global fluctuations and economic pressures.As the Chinese economy often serves as a barometer for global trade dynamics, the steady PMI reading may provide some reassurance to international markets looking for steadiness in global supply chains and economies. Observers will now turn their focus to December’s data for further insights into potential shifts in the economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com