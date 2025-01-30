Chronic Pain, that persists beyond the usual recovery period or occurs along with a chronic health condition, such as arthritis. The rising prevalence of chronic pain drives market growth by increasing demand for effective pain management solutions, including medications, therapies, and medical devices. This trend encourages investment in research and development to meet the growing need for diverse, sustainable treatment options.

New York, USA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chronic Pain Clinical Trial Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising 20+ Companies Working in the Domain

Chronic Pain, that persists beyond the usual recovery period or occurs along with a chronic health condition, such as arthritis. The rising prevalence of chronic pain drives market growth by increasing demand for effective pain management solutions, including medications, therapies, and medical devices. This trend encourages investment in research and development to meet the growing need for diverse, sustainable treatment options.

DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Pain Pipeline Insight 2025‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline chronic pain therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the chronic pain pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Pain Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s chronic pain pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline chronic pain drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline chronic pain drugs. Key chronic pain companies such as Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Centrexion Therapeutics, Neumentum Inc., Grünenthal, Synerkine Pharma, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., Mesoblast, ANANDA Scientific Inc., and others are evaluating new chronic pain drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new chronic pain drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline chronic pain therapies such as Adezunap (AP707), CNTX-6970, NTM-006, CNTX 0290, (NOP), SK-01, ITI-333, Rexlemestrocel-L, Nantheia, and others are under different phases of chronic pain clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of chronic pain clinical trials. In January 2025, Tris Pharma, Inc. announced positive topline results from its ALLEVIATE-1 pivotal Phase III clinical trial evaluating cebranopadol, an investigational therapy, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in patients following abdominoplasty surgery. These results add to the growing body of data underscoring the promising efficacy and safety profile of cebranopadol, a first-in-class pain therapy involving dual-nociceptin/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) receptor and µ-opioid peptide (MOP) receptor (dual-NMR) agonism.

In October 2024, ANANDA Scientific Inc., a research-focused biopharmaceutical company announced the commencement of a clinical trial evaluating Nantheia™ ATL5, an investigational drug using cannabidiol (CBD), leveraging ANANDA’s proprietary delivery technology, co-administered with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), for its potential efficacy in treating co-occurring opioid use disorder (OUD) and chronic pain.

In July 2024, Mesoblast announced that it had begun subject enrolment in Phase III clinical trial of rexlemestrocel-L for patients with chronic low back pain (CLBP) caused by inflammatory degenerative disc disease. Rexlemestrocel-L is an allogeneic, immunoselected, and industrially produced stromal cell product.

In February 2023, Mesoblast’s rexlemestrocel-L, an investigational allogeneic human bone marrow-derived mesenchymal precursor cell (MPC) therapy, received regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA’s Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies for the treatment of chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with disc degeneration in combination with hyaluronic acid (HA).

The chronic pain pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage chronic pain drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the chronic pain clinical trial landscape.

Chronic Pain Overview

Pain originates from receptor nerve cells beneath the skin and in various organs throughout the body. When the body experiences illness, injury, or other issues, these receptor cells transmit signals along nerve pathways to the spinal cord, which then sends the message to the brain. Pain medications work by reducing or blocking these signals before they reach the brain. Chronic pain is one of the most expensive health problems in the U.S., contributing to increased medical costs, lost wages, decreased productivity, compensation claims, and legal expenses. For example, low back pain is a significant health issue and a common cause of restricted activity in adults, while cancer pain affects many individuals with advanced cancer.

Chronic pain can have many causes. It may begin after an illness or injury from which a person has long since recovered, but the pain persists. In some cases, ongoing conditions like arthritis or cancer are the source of the pain. Some people experience chronic pain without any prior injury or illness. It can manifest in various forms across the body, with common types including arthritis, back and neck pain, cancer pain near a tumor, migraines, testicular pain, and persistent pain in scar tissue.

The mechanisms of pain involve acute or chronic processes triggered by peripheral stimuli, which lead to the sensation of pain. Biologists understand pain as a warning sign of potential tissue damage, serving a protective function. However, in some cases, pain may arise due to disruptions in the nociceptive process, either at the peripheral or central level or due to psychological factors. Identifying abnormal pain states is crucial in distinguishing them from instances of actual tissue damage. Chronic pain is defined as lasting for more than 3 to 6 months.

Healthcare providers may conduct a physical examination and order tests to determine the cause of pain. These may include blood tests, electromyography to assess muscle activity, imaging tests like X-rays and MRIs, nerve conduction studies to evaluate nerve function, reflex and balance tests, spinal fluid analysis, and urine tests.

Chronic pain impacts every aspect of life, and the most effective treatment focuses on symptom relief and support. A comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach is often necessary for managing pain. Treatment may include over-the-counter medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), aspirin, or acetaminophen, along with prescription painkillers like opioids for more severe pain. However, prescription opioids are generally reserved for serious cases due to their potential for misuse and serious side effects.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Chronic Pain Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Adezunap (AP707) Apurano Pharmaceuticals GmbH III Cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonists Sublingual spray CNTX-6970 Centrexion Therapeutics II CCR2 receptor antagonists Oral NTM-006 Neumentum II Adenosine A3 receptor modulators Oral CNTX 0290 Centrexion Therapeutics II Somatostatin receptor subtype 4 agonists Oral

Chronic Pain Therapeutics Assessment

The chronic pain pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging chronic pain therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Chronic Pain Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide

: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonists, CCR2 receptor antagonists, Adenosine A3 receptor modulators, Somatostatin receptor subtype 4 agonists

: Cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonists, CCR2 receptor antagonists, Adenosine A3 receptor modulators, Somatostatin receptor subtype 4 agonists Key Chronic Pain Companies : Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Centrexion Therapeutics, Neumentum Inc., Grünenthal, Synerkine Pharma, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., Mesoblast, ANANDA Scientific Inc., and others.

: Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Centrexion Therapeutics, Neumentum Inc., Grünenthal, Synerkine Pharma, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., Mesoblast, ANANDA Scientific Inc., and others. Key Chronic Pain Pipeline Therapies: Adezunap (AP707), CNTX-6970, NTM-006, CNTX 0290, (NOP), SK-01, ITI-333, Rexlemestrocel-L, Nantheia, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Pain Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Chronic Pain Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Chronic Pain Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Chronic Pain Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Chronic Pain Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Chronic Pain Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Chronic Pain Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Chronic Pain Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Chronic Pain Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Chronic Pain Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Chronic Pain Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

