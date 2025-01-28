Transformative Technology Meets Modern Haircare Needs with Clairol’s Latest Breakthrough, ColorStrong

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clairol , the pioneer of at-home hair color, is proudly announcing the launch of their biggest innovation to date – ColorStrong , a revolutionary hair color line that merges multi-dimensional color with state-of-the-art hair-strengthening benefits.

A first-ever offering from Clairol, ColorStrong was designed to meet the growing consumer demand for high-performance hair color products that deliver both sublime color and health benefits. Inspired by the Skinification trend—where skincare principles influence broader beauty routines— ColorStrong incorporates skincare-inspired ingredients like Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) to strengthen and revitalize hair from within with a 3-step hair color line, all this with zero ammonia. The result is a long-lasting, multi-dimensional color that ensures healthy hair from the inside out. Aligning with Clairol’s commitment to sustainability, ColorStrong is vegan, free from PPD/PT, and packaged in eco-friendly, recycled materials.

ColorStrong’s standout features include:

A 3-step color kit including a topcoat (Bonding Primer), a permanent color cream, and a base coat (Bonding Treatment) Bonding primer to support the internal strength of the hair while it colors. Radiant multidimensional color that reinforces the hair structure. Bonding treatment for added strength and intense hydration.

kit including a topcoat (Bonding Primer), a permanent color cream, and a base coat (Bonding Treatment) A Unique Formula : Infused with AHA bonding care for enhanced hair strength.

: Infused with for enhanced hair strength. Ammonia-Free : For a coloring experience that protects hair integrity.

: For a coloring experience that protects hair integrity. Designed With a Focus on Sustainability : Vegan formulation and sustainable packaging.

: Vegan formulation and sustainable packaging. Vibrant Color Range: 18 new shades available; Inspired by iconic destinations like Miami and Rome, each unique hue captures the essence of these dream destinations.

“At Clairol, we believe hair color is a powerful form of self-expression and empowerment,” says Saeema Shakir, Director of Hair Color Product Development at Clairol. “With ColorStrong, we’ve redefined what at-home hair color can achieve by merging cutting-edge bonding technology with vibrant, multi-dimensional shades. This innovation not only delivers stunning results but also nurtures hair health, giving consumers the confidence to embrace their unique style without compromise.”

With the launch of ColorStrong, Clairol expresses a commitment to the doers, creators, innovators, and reinventors—those who take life into their own hands, make the most of it, and make change happen. This commitment comes to life in the next phase of the It’s So Me campaign, which will embrace the DIY spirit, empowering individuals through self-expression—because nothing says ‘It’s So Me’ like doing it yourself.

Clairol released a dynamic spot that showcases radiant transformations, bold self-expression, and the confidence that comes with using ColorStrong. The spot is part of a larger campaign that will live digitally and via influencer partnerships which all capture the spirit of reinvention and the joy of embracing one’s true self.

ColorStrong is available now with 18 new shades online and in retailers at $13.99. For more information about ColorStrong and It’s So Me please visit https://www.clairol.com/ or follow us on TikTok and Instagram .

About Clairol

The pioneer in hair color, Clairol was the original company that brought hair color to the U.S., and the first to bring retail innovation to the masses with the launch of the first-ever hair color sold in retail stores for at-home use back in 1931. Since then, the brand has transcended generations with rich innovations, from the launch of Nice’n Easy, a revolutionary shampoo-in color, to the launch of Natural Instincts as the first hair color to include plant-derived and natural ingredients in the 1990s, to Root Touch-Up, the first root touch-up product to hit the beauty aisles in the 2000s. Clairol’s mission is simple: to make every woman feel beautiful and confident and help her live colorfully through accessible, easy-to-use products. The color expert, Clairol strives to offer a color solution for every hair type. For more information, visit http://www.clairol.com.

About Wella Company

Wella Company is an innovative global beauty leader with a portfolio of iconic hair and nail brands for industry professionals and consumers, including Wella Professionals, OPI, ghd, Briogeo, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional, and Clairol. Our compelling vision to enable individuals to look, feel, and be their true selves is built on our 140+ year history of creating legendary beauty. Our brand portfolio reflects this spirit: professionally credentialed and many, founder created. Our fusion of science, technology, and artistry produces performance-led products, often further distinguished by patented technology. Professional hair and nail industry artists and beauty-loving consumers are at the heart of everything we do. In just four years, we have transformed our business and our brand portfolio. We are the #1 Salon Color Brand in the World with Wella Professionals and the #1 Salon Nail Brand in the world with OPI. Working as a connected, diverse global community of 5,000+ employees, we lead for action and drive results with an Owner’s Mindset, guided by company Values, our entrepreneurial spirit, and One Team accountability. We have a shared desire to positively impact the communities we serve.

Our Ambition: To become one of the best beauty companies in the industry. One to last for generations to come. We dream big because we know our potential is unstoppable.

