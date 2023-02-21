ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALCO). The lawsuit alleges Alico made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including: (i) Alico had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company improperly calculated Alico’s deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period; (iii) accordingly, the Company would likely be required to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) the foregoing would impede the timely completion of the audit of the Company’s financial results in advance of its year-end earnings call.

If you bought shares of Alico between February 4, 2021 and December 13, 2022 and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/alico/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 18, 2023.