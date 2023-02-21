Healthcare Security and Cloud Leader Takes Prize for Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearDATA ®, the first comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and defense services, today announced it was named a winner in the 2022-23 Cloud Awards , the international awards for cloud computing. ClearDATA won the award for Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP.

In its 12th year, The Cloud Awards honor technology companies in categories including Best Software as a Service, Best Place to Work in the Cloud and Cloud Project of the Year. Hundreds of organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

“At ClearDATA, our mission is to modernize and secure healthcare – guiding each organization through their cloud journey and ensuring data in the cloud is accessible to the right systems and the right individuals, at the right time,” said Rick Froehlich, CEO at ClearDATA. “We are tremendously honored to be named the Best Cloud Consultancy or MSP, as healthcare organizations increasingly rely on the cloud to enable the best care decisions and keep their patients’ data compliant and secure.”

“ClearDATA’s healthcare-native cloud solution impressed us with its ability to ensure data in the cloud is readily accessible, continually compliant and secure,” said Annabelle Whittall, lead judge at The Cloud Awards. “ClearDATA helps organizations drive innovation to transform healthcare at speed. Congratulations to the entire ClearDATA team on a much-deserved win!”

“The Cloud Awards experienced very fierce competition in its 12th year,” said James Williams, head of operations for The Cloud Awards. “All chosen winners demonstrated remarkable commitment to the future of cloud computing and are worthy of being acknowledged and celebrated.”

The Cloud Awards will return with a new cloud computing awards program this winter to continue its recognition of excellence in the cloud industry. For a full list of this year’s winners and finalists, visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2022-2023-cloud-awards-finalists .

About ClearDATA

Cloud Catalyst. Healthcare Protector.

ClearDATA is the first comprehensive provider of healthcare-specific managed cloud, compliance and defense services, enabled by the powerful CyberHealth™ Platform. ClearDATA’s solutions enforce continuous cloud compliance, defend health innovation with healthcare-centric threat intelligence and security technology, and protect health data across all cloud environments from design time through run time. To learn more about how ClearDATA helps market-leading organizations modernize and protect healthcare with secure, highly accessible data in the cloud, visit cleardata.com .

About The Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories for the Cloud Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution.

The Cloud Awards is one of three related awards programs: The Cloud Awards, for cloud computing, The Cloud Security Awards and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Awards.