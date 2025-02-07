In addition to storewide and outlet discounts, store leases and wholesale inventory are also available for sale

Boston, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has begun closing sales at all 122 Volcom, Billabong, Quiksilver, ROXY, Honolua Surf, RVCA, Beachworks, Becker Surfboards, ZJ Boarding House, Spyder and Boardriders store locations under Liberated Brands’ retail fleet in the U.S.

The sport, outdoor and lifestyle apparel retailer is offering storewide discounts of 20% to 40% off the full price of all apparel and products with outlet locations offering 30% to 50% off all items. Discounts at all Hawaii store locations are 10% to 30% off the original ticketed price of merchandise. The discounts will apply at retail stores only, and all sales are final during the store closing event.

“Liberated Brands has a strong history of connecting with consumers through its brand cultivation, sports marketing and immersive storytelling,” said Durien Sanchez, Managing Director, Retail at Gordon Brothers. “The merchandise across all stores is expected to sell out with these discounts, so we encourage customers to take advantage of these sales sooner rather than later.”

In addition, Gordon Brothers is providing real estate advisory services to Liberated Brands, including a strategic portfolio review to analyze and maximize the value of the company’s store leases. The leases available nationwide provide an opportunity for retailers looking to expand their real estate portfolios in prime, high-demand locations.

The firm is also offering the wholesale inventory from Liberated Brands’ business-to-business platform, including Volcom, Billabong, Quiksilver, ROXY, Honolua Surf, RVCA, Spyder and Captain Fin Co. The available merchandise includes men’s, women’s and children’s apparel and accessories.

“We’re excited to bring the merchandise from these popular brands to market,” said Mollie Bailey, Director, Merchandising at Gordon Brothers. “This sale offers a unique opportunity for retailers to acquire in-demand branded products to enhance their store inventory assortment.”

For store lease inquiries, please contact Garland Wood at gwood@gordonbrothers.com.

For wholesale inventory inquiries, please contact Mollie Bailey at mbailey@gordonbrothers.com.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

