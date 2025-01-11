Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) has announced a first-quarter dividend of $2.50 per share, as declared by its Board of Directors. This payout pertains to both the company’s Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The payment date is set for February 7, and shareholders registered by the close of business on January 24 will qualify for this dividend. In Friday’s trading session, COKE’s stock price on the Nasdaq closed at $1,254, marking a decrease of 2.56 percent, equivalent to a $32.95 drop.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com