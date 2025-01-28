Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cognota, the market leader in learning operations, is proud to announce a data partnership with Brandon Hall Group, a preeminent research and advisory firm specializing in corporate learning, talent, and HR. This collaboration aims to leverage Cognota’s proprietary LearnOps data to support high-quality learning research, elevate learning thought leadership, and provide actionable insights for learning organizations worldwide.

Under this data partnership, Brandon Hall Group will integrate Learning Operations data into its learning research and thought leadership, providing learning leaders with validated metrics to improve operational efficiency and maximize learning investments. The data partnership highlights the increasing importance of data-driven decision-making in talent and learning development (L&D).

“Learning operations is the backbone of effective talent development, and this partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the L&D space,” said Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota. “By combining our LearnOps data with Brandon Hall Group’s research expertise, we’re equipping organizations with the tools they need to demonstrate measurable impact and align learning strategies with business objectives.”

Brandon Hall Group’s CEO, Mike Cooke, added: “This data partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration in advancing research in the field of L&D. Cognota’s LearnOps data bolsters our industry leading learning research and thought leadership. Together, we aim to empower organizations with insights that transform learning functions into strategic business enablers.”

Rob Lauber, Former Chief Learning Officer at McDonald’s, emphasized the critical role of quality research in shaping the future of talent development: “The ability to leverage credible data to inform strategies and operational improvements is a game changer for L&D leaders. This collaboration between Cognota and Brandon Hall Group brings a much-needed focus on driving efficiency and impact through research-backed insights.”

About Brandon Hall GroupTM

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For more than 30 years, they have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. The HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. Brandon Hall Group is honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.

For more information, visit www.brandonhall.com.

About Cognota®

Cognota is the leading provider of LearnOps® software, empowering talent and L&D teams to transform learning operations into a strategic driver of business success.Our LearnOps platform streamlines workflows, maximizes resource efficiency, and delivers actionable insights to align learning investments with business goals for measurable impact. Beyond software, Cognota offers professional education through the LearnOps Academy—the world’s first certification program for learning operations—and fosters collaboration through the largest LearnOps community for L&D professionals at LearnOps.com.

For more information about this partnership and upcoming initiatives, visit Cognota’s website.

