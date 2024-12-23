HONG KONG, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The year 2024 has been a milestone for the cryptocurrency industry. During this bull market, Bitcoin reached new all-time highs, DeFi experienced a resurgence, institutional investors returned with vigor, and user growth in emerging markets soared. Amid this backdrop, CoinEx —a globalized exchange—stood out as a “dark horse,” leveraging its unique “High-Quality, High-Speed, High-Demand” token listing strategy to meet diverse trading needs while carving a distinctive position in a competitive market.

Unique Strengths: Precision and Opportunity Exploration

CoinEx’s rise can be attributed to its distinct listing strategy. Guided by a professional research team and a systematic approach to risk control and asset selection, CoinEx enables users to seize early market opportunities. Often seen as a “trendsetter for potential tokens,” many assets that CoinEx listed early on later became popular additions to major exchanges.

Runes Ecosystem: In April 2024, CoinEx became one of the first exchanges to support $DOG in the Runes ecosystem, months ahead of competitors like OKX, allowing users to reap early rewards.

BRC-20 Boom: During the rise of BRC-20 tokens, CoinEx quickly listed $ORDI, followed by $SATS and $RATS, offering users a wide array of choices.

Pre-Token Trading: CoinEx’s innovative Pre-Token Trading feature enables users to trade tokens before their official generation (TGE), increasing flexibility and capturing early-stage opportunities.

CoinEx has also delved into emerging areas like DeFi, AI, and DePIN, using rigorous multidimensional analysis to identify assets with unique mechanisms and market potential. By being the first to list popular tokens like $DOG and $PNUT, as well as Meme, Runes, and BRC-20 tokens, CoinEx continues to offer users attractive, stable opportunities.

Comprehensive Coverage: Diversity Meets Depth

CoinEx focuses not only on asset diversity but also on enhancing the user experience through deep market integration.

Multi-Chain Support: Supporting over 70 PoW and 120 PoS chains, including Ethereum, Solana, Runes, and BRC-20 protocols, CoinEx offers extensive asset options.

Refined Tagging System: Asset categorization (e.g., Meme, DeFi, and public chain subcategories) helps users quickly find relevant opportunities, improving investment efficiency.

Integrated Features: Tools like grid trading, SWAP, and dollar-cost averaging allow CoinEx users to seamlessly manage their investments, giving the platform a competitive edge.

Ecosystem Empowerment: CET as the Core Role

CoinEx’s native token, CET , lies at the heart of its ecosystem.

From an external perspective, CET stands out as one of the most strategically planned and sustainable platform tokens in the cryptocurrency industry. CoinEx has established a transparent and efficient economic model, allocating 20% of its daily platform fee revenue for CET buybacks, with all repurchased tokens being burned at the end of each calendar month. This buyback-and-burn mechanism has been ongoing for six years (with CoinEx affirming that the burning will continue until CET reaches zero supply). To date, CET’s circulating supply has been reduced by 71%, demonstrating the platform’s strong commitment to holder value and long-term ecosystem development.

The core advantages of this economic model lie in its sustainability and scarcity. Through continuous buybacks and burns, CET’s market supply steadily decreases, while demand rises due to the ongoing expansion of its ecosystem, creating a healthy supply-demand dynamic. In the current market environment, this strategy provides CET holders with stable growth expectations and reduces the negative impacts of market volatility.

In 2024, as the cryptocurrency industry continued its growth, platform tokens once again became a focal point of market attention. Among them, CoinEx’s CET stood out, showcasing its significant growth potential and sustainable development through a series of ecosystem empowerment initiatives. CET’s performance not only reflects CoinEx’s strategic execution capabilities but also underscores the pivotal role of platform tokens in shaping the future dynamics of the crypto industry.

As of November 28, 2024, CET’s price reached $0.092204, marking a 241.6% increase compared to two years ago and achieving a historic high. This growth was fueled by the favorable bull market environment and bolstered by CoinEx’s strong ecosystem empowerment efforts.

CET, as the core utility token of the CoinEx ecosystem, demonstrates robust value potential through its ongoing ecosystem enhancements. Currently, CET is deeply integrated into several key business scenarios: financial products offering passive income for users, AMM functionality providing trading fee rebates that increase the actual returns for token holders, and the newly launched Mining feature, which further enriches users’ asset growth opportunities. Additionally, the highly anticipated Dock (Launchpad) feature is set to launch soon, enabling users to support quality projects using CET. These diverse application scenarios significantly enhance CET’s utility and real-world demand, bolstering holders’ asset returns while reinforcing CET’s role as a cornerstone of the CoinEx ecosystem. This exemplifies CoinEx’s long-term commitment to ecosystem development and user experience optimization.

Notably, CET’s utility extends beyond the CoinEx exchange itself. With the expansion of the CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC) ecosystem, CET provides developers with a decentralized, cost-effective development environment. This cross-platform ecosystem connectivity not only adds more potential for CET’s long-term value but also strengthens CoinEx’s competitiveness in the cryptocurrency industry.

From an industry perspective, CET’s growth trajectory reflects the core logic of platform tokens: the broader the application scenarios, the higher the token’s actual demand and market recognition. CoinEx’s efforts to empower CET align with this logic, ensuring its market value continues to rise steadily through expanded use cases and ecosystem optimization. Particularly in a highly competitive market environment, CoinEx has demonstrated remarkable strategic foresight and execution capabilities.

According to reports, the CoinEx team has made it clear that they will continue to strengthen CET empowerment efforts in the future.

CoinEx’s Emergence as a Dark Horse: A Comparison with Other Exchanges

In the bull market, giants like Binance and Coinbase continue to dominate mature markets, but CoinEx has achieved rapid growth by focusing on emerging markets and innovative assets.

Regional Focus:

As a global exchange, CoinEx has unlocked significant growth potential in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America through refined localized operations. These regions are often overlooked or underdeveloped by industry leaders, but CoinEx has keenly seized the opportunity, successfully capturing these markets.

Support for Innovative Assets:

Unlike the “wide-net” strategies employed by more established exchanges, CoinEx specializes in high-quality and early-stage innovative projects. Its strong presence in ecosystems like Runes and BRC-20 has particularly stood out, attracting a substantial user base.

Flexibility and Agility:

CoinEx’s ability to respond swiftly during the bull market has allowed it to take early positions in multiple market trends, further solidifying its status as a dark horse in the exchange landscape.

CoinEx’s Performance: The Growth Trajectory of a Dark Horse

In 2024, CoinEx validated its success in the bull market with impressive metrics:

Supports 1,200+ trading tokens and offers 1,800+ trading markets.

Exceeded 10 million global registered users with a community size of over 2,000+.

Provides services in 18 languages and reaches users in over 200 countries and regions.

These accomplishments demonstrate CoinEx’s comprehensive strength in user coverage, asset support, and ecosystem development.

Conclusion: An Emerging Force in the Bull Market

CoinEx’s success stems not only from its precise strategic positioning but also from its deep understanding of user needs and market trends. As the “dark horse” of the 2024 bull market, CoinEx has carved out a unique position in a competitive landscape through its “High-Quality, High-Speed, High-Demand” asset listing style. Its agile operational strategy allows the platform to respond rapidly to market changes, capitalize on industry trends, and create distinct advantages beyond the reach of larger competitors.

CoinEx’s efforts to optimize user experience, deepen its global presence, and employ flexible operational strategies have further solidified its competitive edge in the crypto industry.

Its native token, CET, plays a pivotal role in the platform’s ecosystem by offering diverse application scenarios and ecosystem empowerment. CET’s buyback-and-burn mechanism and extensive use in the CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC) have not only strengthened user confidence but also boosted the platform’s ecosystem vitality.

