5th December 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey—CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) is thrilled to announce that its CoinShares Physical Bitcoin ETP (ticker: BITC; ISIN: GB00BLD4ZL17) has ascended to the position of the leading European Bitcoin physical exchange-traded product (ETP) by assets under management (AUM). This milestone coincides with Bitcoin reaching the historic price of $100,000, marking a significant moment for the digital asset industry. This achievement underscores CoinShares’ dedication to delivering top-tier digital asset investment solutions, contributing to the Group’s total AUM of over $8.9 billion.

Launched in January 2021, CoinShares Physical Bitcoin has demonstrated exceptional growth and investor confidence, surpassing earlier market entrants such as 21Shares (2019) and ETC Group, now Bitwise Europe (2020). The rapid ascent of BITC is attributed to CoinShares’ strategic focus on superior product structuring, competitive management fees, and an expansive distribution strategy tailored to meet the diverse needs of European investors.

When considering the combined AUM of CoinShares Physical Bitcoin and CoinShares XBT Provider Bitcoin products, CoinShares manages over $5.4 billion in Bitcoin in Europe, further solidifying its leadership in the European digital asset ETP market.

Frank Spiteri, Head of Asset Management at CoinShares, shared his insights on this achievement: “We launched our Bitcoin Physical Product in 2021, entering the market after our competitors. Today, we’re accelerating and capturing significant market share, leading the way in the industry. Our focus on best-in-class product structuring, accessible management fees, and a robust distribution strategy is delivering outstanding results.”

Key Factors Driving BITC’s Success:

Optimal Product Structuring: Ensuring that BITC meets the highest standards for security, transparency, and investor accessibility.

Ensuring that BITC meets the highest standards for security, transparency, and investor accessibility. Competitive Management Fees: Offering cost-effective investment options without compromising on quality or performance.

Offering cost-effective investment options without compromising on quality or performance. Strategic Distribution: Leveraging a broad network to make BITC accessible to a wide range of investors across Europe.

CoinShares’ achievement with BITC highlights the Company’s commitment to empowering investors with secure, transparent, and innovative digital asset products. As the digital asset landscape continues to evolve, CoinShares remains at the forefront, setting benchmarks for excellence and integrity in the industry.

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

