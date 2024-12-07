In a promising sign for Colombia’s economy, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November 2024 has registered a decline to 5.20%, compared to October’s rate of 5.41%. Updated data released on December 6, 2024, show that the country’s inflation seems to be easing, with the latest figures resulting from a year-over-year comparison.The CPI reflects the percentage change in the price of a basket of goods and services, and the November drop suggests a cooling inflationary trend as compared to a year ago. This decline indicates that, while inflation remains a consideration, it is at a more manageable level than in the previous month. Economists and policymakers may view this development as a positive step toward stabilizing purchasing power and controlling cost-of-living increases within the nation.Understanding the factors behind this easing in inflation and how it affects both consumers and the broader economy will be critical in the coming months. This year’s CPI trajectory will inform future monetary policy decisions as Colombia seeks to secure prolonged economic stability and growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com