In a notable shift, Colombia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) witnessed a significant increase in January 2025, nearly doubling from the previous month. After a slowdown in December 2024, where the CPI registered a rise of just 0.46%, the index escalated to 0.94% in January. This data, last updated on February 7, 2025, indicates a month-over-month change that underscores growing inflationary pressures in the Colombian economy.

The increase from December’s subdued rate to January’s sharper rise could signal changes in consumer pricing dynamics or broader economic adjustments. The January figures are likely to prompt analysts and policymakers to scrutinize underlying factors and potential impacts on the economy.

This upward shift in CPI will be closely watched by economists and market participants, as it provides key insights into inflation trends and may influence monetary policy decisions in Colombia moving forward. With the latest data showcasing an accelerated inflation rate, Colombia’s economic outlook may face new challenges in the coming months.

