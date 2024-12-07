In an unexpected shift, Colombia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 0.27% in November, marking a robust rebound from October’s deflationary figure of -0.13%. This month’s update, released on December 6, 2024, indicates a notable reversal in the country’s month-over-month inflation dynamics.In October, Colombia experienced a rare deflationary period, with prices dropping by 0.13% compared to the preceding month. However, the turnaround in November paints a brighter picture for the economy, signaling a resurgence in consumer activity and potential growth in demand.The November increase in CPI illustrates a positive change in economic conditions, offering a hopeful prospect for businesses and consumers alike as they prepare for the upcoming economic landscape. This news could also impact further monetary policy decisions as the central bank assesses its role in nurturing growth while keeping inflation in check. The latest data underscores the importance of closely monitoring the direction of consumer prices as Colombia navigates its current economic trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com