Today the prices of gold and silver have come down. On Multi Commodity Exchange, gold April futures were trading lower by Rs 63 to Rs 56,150 per 10 grams, down Rs 44. Silver March futures were trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Switzerland sent $3.6 billion of gold to Turkey in Jan, the most since at least 2012 - February 21, 2023
- Commodity Superfast: Gold, Silver Prices Fall For Second Consecutive Day | Check Latest Rates Here - February 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Lower as Yields Inch Up Ahead of Key US Economic Data, Fed Minutes - February 21, 2023