EVERETT, Wash., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Compass Health, Northwest Washington’s behavioral healthcare leader, has launched a new recruitment initiative aimed at attracting skilled professionals to its mission-driven work, offering newly enhanced compensation packages and comprehensive benefits.

The organization is actively seeking candidates across its departments, with a particular focus on filling Clinician II mental health counselor roles, especially within its WISe , MCOT , and PACT programs:

Wraparound Intensive Services (WISe): This program offers holistic support for youth with complex behavioral health needs, delivering tailored care to help them live and thrive in their homes and communities.

Clinician II mental health counselors play a vital role in these programs, providing therapy, treatment planning, and case management, while collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to ensure clients receive the best possible care. Compass Health is also looking for Health Information Management professionals and peer counselors to join its team, along with other key positions.

“Our team is the backbone of our mission to advance behavioral health across Snohomish, Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, and Island counties,” said Tom Sebastian, CEO of Compass Health. “Clinicians who provide therapy, IT professionals who maintain our systems, and front office staff who oversee daily operations all contribute to building a strong and comprehensive support network around our clients. The growing demand for behavioral health services, combined with an industry-wide workforce shortage, has presented quite a challenge over the last couple of years – but it’s one we’re fully committed to addressing with determination and innovation.”

Compass Health stands out as an employer of choice by offering competitive compensation, recently raising its pay scale across all positions. This adjustment was based on a thorough analysis to ensure pay reflects experience, role, and the cost of living across the five counties the organization serves.

In addition to its revamped compensation structure, Compass Health is proud to provide a benefits package that reflects its commitment to employee well-being. Full-time employees receive fully paid medical, dental, and vision coverage, 11 paid holidays plus two floating holidays, 16 days of vacation in their first year, a retirement plan with a 3% employer contribution after one year, and professional development benefits.

Compass Health is looking for individuals who, above all, resonate with its mission and are committed to making a difference. As a proud Age-Friendly Certified Employer, Compass Health fosters an inclusive and supportive environment for all team members. The organization also sponsors workers through the H-1B visa program, creating opportunities for individuals from other countries to join its team.

“It’s an exciting time to join Compass Health. We’re leading several impactful initiatives – from our Broadway Campus Redevelopment to our ongoing efforts to expand access to care, working in collaboration with the state as it progresses toward statewide adoption of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model,” added Sebastian. “But the most significant of these initiatives is growing the team that will ultimately help us achieve these goals and deliver care to Northwest Washington. Looking ahead, we are ready to make an even great impact, together.”

Learn more about Compass Health and career opportunities at compasshealth.org/careers .

About Compass Health:

Compass Health is Northwest Washington’s behavioral healthcare leader. A community-based healthcare agency, Compass Health integrates behavioral health and medical care services to form a key section of the community safety net and serve clients and others in need of care and support. From comprehensive mental health treatment to crisis prevention and intervention, supportive housing, children’s services, community education and much more, the non-profit organization serves people of all ages throughout Snohomish, Skagit, Island, San Juan, and Whatcom counties.

