Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Construction Resources Company, LLC has completed the acquisition of Bell Cabinetry, LLC. Bell Cabinetry is an Atlanta-based business specializing in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom and semi-custom cabinets for professional builders, interior designers, and remodelers. Michael Bell, President & CEO of Bell Cabinetry, and his leadership team will remain with Construction Resources following the acquisition.

“We are excited to welcome Bell Cabinetry to the Construction Resources family. This acquisition represents a significant opportunity for us to accelerate our multi-product strategy by introducing high-quality cabinetry to the Construction Resources offering. By combining our strengths, we are confident that we will drive innovation and continue to deliver the exceptional quality and service our customers have come to expect. There has never been a more exciting time to be part of Construction Resources. We are enthusiastic about the potential this brings and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our business and our valued customers.”

– Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources

“We are excited to join forces with Construction Resources. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our shared vision of delivering exceptional value to our customers by simplifying the design and building process, reducing build-time and streamlining product selection and installation. By combining our expertise with Construction Resources’ extensive product offerings and successful showroom model, we are poised to provide even greater value and service to our clients. We look forward to the opportunities and growth this partnership will bring.” – Michael Bell, President & CEO of Bell Cabinetry

About Construction Resources

Construction Resources, who was acquired by The Home Depot in December 2023, is a leading distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances, and specialty products for professional contractors & designers focused on renovation, remodeling, and residential home building.

